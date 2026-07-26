Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 47,046 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,909 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,046 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,762,068 shares of the company's stock worth $48,140,000 after purchasing an additional 638,649 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8,032.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 57.3% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,672,673 shares of the company's stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 432,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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