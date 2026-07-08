Bank of Stockton Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 372.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,086 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $283.07 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $285.79. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here