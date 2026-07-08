Bank of Stockton Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bank of Stockton increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $516.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $479.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.66. The company has a market capitalization of $841.57 billion, a PE ratio of 169.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.91 and a 1-year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $453.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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