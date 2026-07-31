BankChampaign National Association Acquires Shares of 8,756 Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

BankChampaign National Association bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Guardant Health Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $152.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.59. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03.

Key Stories Impacting Guardant Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and testing growth exceeded expectations. Second-quarter revenue rose 44% year over year to $335.0 million, surpassing the $314.2 million consensus estimate. Oncology revenue increased 38% to $219.1 million, while oncology testing volume jumped 63% to approximately 104,000 tests. Guardant Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Increases 2026 Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 44% year over year to $335.0 million, surpassing the $314.2 million consensus estimate. Oncology revenue increased 38% to $219.1 million, while oncology testing volume jumped 63% to approximately 104,000 tests. Positive Sentiment: The adjusted loss narrowed substantially. Guardant Health reported a second-quarter loss of $0.42 per share, better than the $0.76-per-share analyst estimate and improved from a $0.44 loss in the year-ago quarter. The earnings beat signals better operating leverage despite the company remaining unprofitable. Guardant Health Q2 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises

Guardant Health reported a second-quarter loss of $0.42 per share, better than the $0.76-per-share analyst estimate and improved from a $0.44 loss in the year-ago quarter. The earnings beat signals better operating leverage despite the company remaining unprofitable. Positive Sentiment: Guardant raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared with analyst expectations near $1.3 billion. The outlook increase reinforces confidence in demand for its precision-oncology testing products and was a key catalyst for the stock’s gain. Guardant Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Increases 2026 Revenue Guidance

to approximately $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared with analyst expectations near $1.3 billion. The outlook increase reinforces confidence in demand for its precision-oncology testing products and was a key catalyst for the stock’s gain. Neutral Sentiment: Management is scheduled to participate in investor conferences in August and September, providing potential opportunities to discuss growth, guidance and the path toward profitability. Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.59.

Read Our Latest Report on GH

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,110,607.58. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 143,028 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $21,674,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,881,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,097,657.44. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 708,565 shares of company stock valued at $90,556,597 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Featured Stories

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