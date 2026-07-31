BankChampaign National Association Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Up 18.1%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $297.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $341.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.36. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 31.27%.The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,296. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and record Customer Support revenue were key contributors. Reuters: Chip equipment maker Lam Research forecasts strong revenue on AI boom

Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and record Customer Support revenue were key contributors. Positive Sentiment: The company guided for fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , well above analyst expectations of roughly $7.0 billion in revenue and $1.81 EPS. The forecast suggests momentum is carrying into 2027. Seeking Alpha: Lam Research pops up after Q4 revenue jumps 30%; outlook smashes estimates

The company guided for fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately and EPS of , well above analyst expectations of roughly $7.0 billion in revenue and $1.81 EPS. The forecast suggests momentum is carrying into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Management cited accelerating AI-related demand across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment. Analysts characterized the company as having an “extraordinary runway” into 2027, and Needham raised its EPS estimates while reaffirming a Buy rating and $390 price target. Benzinga: Needham raises Lam Research EPS estimates

Management cited accelerating AI-related demand across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment. Analysts characterized the company as having an “extraordinary runway” into 2027, and Needham raised its EPS estimates while reaffirming a Buy rating and $390 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $367 from $404 but maintained an Overweight rating; B. Riley also reduced its target to $350 while retaining a Buy rating. The cuts may reflect valuation or risk-management concerns rather than a deterioration in the earnings outlook.

Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $367 from $404 but maintained an Overweight rating; B. Riley also reduced its target to $350 while retaining a Buy rating. The cuts may reflect valuation or risk-management concerns rather than a deterioration in the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity shows executives have been sellers, with no reported open-market purchases in the past six months. Broader risks include semiconductor cyclicality, China-related equipment restrictions and elevated valuation after the rally.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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