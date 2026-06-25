Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,736 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $433.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,390,150. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $8,100,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,309,588.72. This trade represents a 28.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,885,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,987,916 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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