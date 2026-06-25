Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock worth $7,496,232,000 after acquiring an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GE Vernova by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,957,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,055.68 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,028.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $859.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $482.20 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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