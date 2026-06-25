Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,465 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE:TSM opened at $439.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $220.80 and a 12 month high of $476.79.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $327,927. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on TSM to $590 from $490 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling strong analyst confidence in further upside.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted TSMC’s AI chip advances in CoWoS advanced packaging and 2D transistor technology, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in the AI infrastructure buildout. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM Unveils AI Chip Advances In CoWoS And 2D Transistors
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s May 2026 revenue rose 30.1% year over year, and management said full-year 2026 revenue should grow by above 30% in U.S. dollar terms, pointing to continued strong demand from AI and advanced semiconductors. Can Taiwan Semiconductor Shares Hit $500 Before 2026 Ends?
- Positive Sentiment: Vice President Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares in a recent insider purchase, a small but constructive sign of management confidence. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM VP Buys $79,190.00 in Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame TSM as a long-term AI winner, emphasizing its dominant foundry position and the widening “AI toll road” around advanced packaging and leading-edge wafers. Taiwan Semiconductor: The AI Toll Road Keeps Widening
- Negative Sentiment: There is also broader market noise around an AI trade cooldown and recent semiconductor selling in Asia, which could temper enthusiasm for chip stocks in the near term. A Top Strategist Says the AI Trade Is Cooling, but Chipmakers Are Quietly Winning
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.
While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.