Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,896 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Oracle were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 188,097 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758,024 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $147,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.8%

ORCL stock opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Oracle’s Expanding Defense AI Role And What It Could Mean For Investors

Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. 2 Quantum Hyperscaler Stocks With 30% Price Target to Watch in May

Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: A new market report highlights strong long-term demand for behavioral and mental health software, a healthcare IT category that can support Oracle’s broader cloud and enterprise software ecosystem. Global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.9 Billion by 2035

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here