Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $14.91 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,335 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus set a $360.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $222.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here