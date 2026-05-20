Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.86 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Chubb were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Chubb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after buying an additional 4,299,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,827,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 427,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CB opened at $330.20 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $326.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.00. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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