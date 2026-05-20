Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 285.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

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EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:EME opened at $854.83 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.68 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $809.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $722.94.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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