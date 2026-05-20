Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.81 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,414 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in American Express were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.47.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.59. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $281.46 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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