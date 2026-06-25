Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.88 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,072 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.57 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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