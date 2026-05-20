Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 632.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,743 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 80,947 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $125 price target , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating and a , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Article Title

Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Article Title

Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Article Title

Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Article Title

Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Negative Sentiment: Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Article Title

Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent pullbacks tied to weaker guidance and investor skepticism, which continues to weigh on the stock despite solid underlying fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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