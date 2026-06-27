Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.35 Million in Realty Income Corporation $O

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.17 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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