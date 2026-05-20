Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $190.03 and a 1-year high of $421.97. The business's fifty day moving average price is $367.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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