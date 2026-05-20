Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $324.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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