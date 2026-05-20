Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,087 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $580.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deere received a supplier endorsement from Sherwin-Williams, which named it a Partner-Level Supplier and Supplier of the Year recognition for 2025, a sign of strong vendor relationships and operational execution.

Deere received a supplier endorsement from Sherwin-Williams, which named it a Partner-Level Supplier and Supplier of the Year recognition for 2025, a sign of strong vendor relationships and operational execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately optimistic on Deere’s longer-term outlook, though they note the stock has lagged the broader market and is now trading with close attention on its next earnings update.

Analysts remain moderately optimistic on Deere’s longer-term outlook, though they note the stock has lagged the broader market and is now trading with close attention on its next earnings update. Negative Sentiment: A new right-to-repair lawsuit involving construction equipment adds another legal overhang for Deere, reinforcing concerns about potential costs, restrictions, or policy pressure around repair access.

A new right-to-repair lawsuit involving construction equipment adds another legal overhang for Deere, reinforcing concerns about potential costs, restrictions, or policy pressure around repair access. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street expects Deere’s quarterly earnings to decline year over year despite higher revenue, as weak farm spending and rising input costs pressure margins ahead of the report.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $558.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $579.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.71. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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