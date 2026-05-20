Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,676 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $469.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $282.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.15 billion, a PE ratio of 135.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Zacks Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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