Banque Transatlantique SA Cuts Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Banque Transatlantique SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Oracle were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

ORCL stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company's 50-day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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