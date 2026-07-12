Banyan Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,827 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 3.3% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,021,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,613 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $838,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $561,873,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,832 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $227,425,000 after buying an additional 110,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 689,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $253.00.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:FDS traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.95. The company had a trading volume of 529,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,231. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $453.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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