Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 779,776 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.68% of Astera Labs worth $191,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock worth $2,690,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,918 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock worth $220,733,000 after purchasing an additional 960,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock worth $218,419,000 after purchasing an additional 858,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,318,756 shares of company stock valued at $480,568,146 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $367.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.16. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $390.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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