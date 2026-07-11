Barnett & Company Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. OUTFRONT Media comprises about 2.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of OUTFRONT Media worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Michael Norton acquired 4,130 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $127,245.30. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 4,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,245.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $629,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. OUTFRONT Media's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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