Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,275 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 3.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock worth $9,013,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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