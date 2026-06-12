Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,388 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for about 1.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 56.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Article Title

A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals.

Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted that GE Vernova had seen a short-term dip versus the broader market, suggesting some volatility may still be present. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,085.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $904.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.21 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,007.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $830.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here