Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,547 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $469.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total transaction of $246,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,237,525.72. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE ROK opened at $461.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $497.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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