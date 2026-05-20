Bastion Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,299 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Bastion Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises about 1.9% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,969 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the construction company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EXP opened at $199.79 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $171.99 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.99 and a 200 day moving average of $210.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $479.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $228.82.

View Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Key Headlines Impacting Eagle Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Eagle Materials this week:

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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