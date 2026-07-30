Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,048 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.87% of Bath & Body Works worth $32,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 108,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,606 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $2,053,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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