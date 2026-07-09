Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,258 shares of the company's stock after selling 426,002 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts: Sign Up

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bath & Body Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bath & Body Works wasn't on the list.

While Bath & Body Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here