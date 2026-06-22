Baugh & Associates LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,086 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,874,306.97. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ANET opened at $169.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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