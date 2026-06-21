Bayban Purchases Shares of 27,050 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Bayban purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.9% of Bayban's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

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Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.22.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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