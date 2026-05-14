Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,603,217 USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,603,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,378,000. USA Rare Earth makes up 51.1% of Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.49% of USA Rare Earth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,288 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 44.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,799,325 shares of the company's stock worth $219,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,455 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth about $8,304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth about $7,966,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,213,854 shares of the company's stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 425,377 shares in the last quarter.

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USA Rare Earth Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:USAR opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.38. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth reported first-quarter EPS of ($0.12) , beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) , while revenue came in at $5.7 million . The company also posted a smaller-than-expected loss versus Wall Street estimates, which helped support the stock. Article Title

USA Rare Earth reported first-quarter EPS of , beating the consensus estimate of , while revenue came in at . The company also posted a smaller-than-expected loss versus Wall Street estimates, which helped support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on USA Rare Earth (USAR) to $35 from $29 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling continued optimism about the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target on to from $29 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued optimism about the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a $14.2 million Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund grant to accelerate its Round Top Mountain heavy rare earth project, supporting expansion plans and potentially creating 260 jobs in Texas. Article Title

The company announced a to accelerate its Round Top Mountain heavy rare earth project, supporting expansion plans and potentially creating 260 jobs in Texas. Neutral Sentiment: Management said USA Rare Earth is nearing commercial magnet production in Oklahoma, with financing and government support helping fund its rare earth expansion strategy. Article Title

Management said USA Rare Earth is nearing commercial magnet production in Oklahoma, with financing and government support helping fund its rare earth expansion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Investors are monitoring reports that Brazil has opened an antitrust investigation into USA Rare Earth’s proposed $2.8 billion Serra Verde deal, which could add uncertainty around a key strategic transaction. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on USAR. Northland Securities began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Read Our Latest Report on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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