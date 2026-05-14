Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $859,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Tesla comprises about 0.4% of Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $445.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.07 and a 200-day moving average of $418.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 408.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $364.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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