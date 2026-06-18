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Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. Invests $21.50 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. opened a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter, buying 99,000 shares valued at about $21.5 million. Boeing now represents roughly 2.1% of the fund’s portfolio and is its sixth-largest holding.
  • Boeing continues to attract institutional interest, with other large investors also adding new positions and 64.82% of the stock owned by institutions and hedge funds overall.
  • The article highlights a mixed backdrop for Boeing: analysts keep the stock at a Moderate Buy overall, but the company is also facing scrutiny after a fatal B-52 crash involving Boeing employees and defense programs.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,000 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $21,495,000. Boeing makes up about 2.1% of Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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