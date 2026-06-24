BCS Wealth Management Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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