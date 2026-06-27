BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,863 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $334.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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