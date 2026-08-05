BDF Gestion Buys 2,203 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

BDF Gestion boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.8% of BDF Gestion's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BDF Gestion's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,958,000. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $892.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $978.43 and a 200-day moving average of $649.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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