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BDF Gestion Invests $1.67 Million in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Tenet Healthcare logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • BDF Gestion purchased 8,942 Tenet Healthcare shares worth approximately $1.67 million in the second quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 95.44% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with 17 Buy ratings and three Holds, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $271. Recent targets range from $270 to $305.
  • Tenet reported quarterly EPS of $6.12, exceeding estimates of $4.26, while revenue rose 6.8% year over year to $6.04 billion. However, insiders sold 33,353 shares worth $7.68 million over the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 108.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $231.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.44, for a total transaction of $934,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,233.92. This represents a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 10,878 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $2,653,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,930.70. The trade was a 37.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,517 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $195.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.11. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.58 and a 1 year high of $262.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.300-21.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

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