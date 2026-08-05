BDF Gestion Sells 3,612 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

BDF Gestion decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of BDF Gestion's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BDF Gestion's holdings in Visa were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Visa by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioCatch acquisition strengthens Visa’s cybersecurity strategy. Visa will acquire the behavioral-intelligence provider to detect account takeovers, scams, money-mule activity and application fraud before transactions reach the payment network. BioCatch analyzes keystrokes, touchscreen behavior, device handling and other signals, potentially improving fraud detection and reducing false declines for banks and merchants. The deal also supports Visa’s faster-growing Value-Added Services business and could create recurring, network-agnostic software revenue. Visa to buy cybersecurity firm BioCatch for $2.4 billion amid surge in AI-powered scams

Visa will acquire the behavioral-intelligence provider to detect account takeovers, scams, money-mule activity and application fraud before transactions reach the payment network. BioCatch analyzes keystrokes, touchscreen behavior, device handling and other signals, potentially improving fraud detection and reducing false declines for banks and merchants. The deal also supports Visa’s faster-growing Value-Added Services business and could create recurring, network-agnostic software revenue. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin usage is expanding across Visa’s network. Western Union and Rain launched a stablecoin-based product that allows users to hold dollar value and spend it at Visa merchants and ATMs. Broader adoption could increase payment volume and reinforce Visa’s role as an important bridge between digital assets, consumers and traditional commerce. Western Union and Rain Take Stablecoins Mainstream Across Visa Network

Western Union and Rain launched a stablecoin-based product that allows users to hold dollar value and spend it at Visa merchants and ATMs. Broader adoption could increase payment volume and reinforce Visa’s role as an important bridge between digital assets, consumers and traditional commerce. Positive Sentiment: Visa data highlighted strong event-driven spending. Card-present spending in Toronto and Vancouver rose as much as 24.6% and 12.7%, respectively, during FIFA World Cup 2026 matchdays versus the comparable 2025 period. While temporary, the results demonstrate Visa’s ability to facilitate international tourism and concentrated commerce during major events. Visa data shows FIFA World Cup 2026 drove spending lift in Canada’s host cities

Card-present spending in Toronto and Vancouver rose as much as 24.6% and 12.7%, respectively, during FIFA World Cup 2026 matchdays versus the comparable 2025 period. While temporary, the results demonstrate Visa’s ability to facilitate international tourism and concentrated commerce during major events. Neutral Sentiment: Visa also announced sponsorship and partnership initiatives, including official payment-partner status for Maroon 5’s 2027 Asia tour and expanded commercial-credit capabilities through partners Thredd and Pliant. These announcements support brand visibility and payments adoption but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings.

Visa also announced sponsorship and partnership initiatives, including official payment-partner status for Maroon 5’s 2027 Asia tour and expanded commercial-credit capabilities through partners Thredd and Pliant. These announcements support brand visibility and payments adoption but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The BioCatch transaction requires a substantial $2.4 billion cash outlay, and its financial benefit depends on successful integration and cross-selling. Investors may also weigh recent insider selling, with several Visa executives selling shares and no reported purchases over the past six months, although such activity can reflect scheduled compensation or portfolio decisions.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $369.60 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $342.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.21. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $373.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $662.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $413.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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