Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,205 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock worth $277,398,643. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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