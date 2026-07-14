Beacon Financial Group Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group's holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $58,712,878,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,369,280 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,569,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,151 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $350.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.71 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $369.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $378.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here