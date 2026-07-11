Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $7.42 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock worth $967,881,000 after acquiring an additional 121,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $318.66 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $324.66 and its 200 day moving average is $264.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fox Advisors raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research raised Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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