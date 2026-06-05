Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,913 shares of company stock worth $426,806 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $183.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $149.47 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.86 and a 200-day moving average of $175.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here