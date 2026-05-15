Bedminster LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Bedminster LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,687 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $805,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Bedminster LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil saw unusually heavy bullish options activity, with investors buying 413,969 call options — nearly triple the usual daily volume — signaling rising trader expectations for more upside.

ExxonMobil saw unusually heavy bullish options activity, with investors buying 413,969 call options — nearly triple the usual daily volume — signaling rising trader expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy-sector news remains supportive, including articles pointing to tighter oil supplies, possible geopolitical disruptions, and a “glitch” in the oil market that could benefit integrated producers like ExxonMobil. Article Title

Broader energy-sector news remains supportive, including articles pointing to tighter oil supplies, possible geopolitical disruptions, and a “glitch” in the oil market that could benefit integrated producers like ExxonMobil. Positive Sentiment: Commentary on the durability of the energy rally has also been constructive, with analysts saying the sector’s discipline could help keep profits and valuations supported.

Commentary on the durability of the energy rally has also been constructive, with analysts saying the sector’s discipline could help keep profits and valuations supported. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil announced that senior vice president Neil Chapman will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. The event is routine investor-relations news, but it keeps the company in focus ahead of the upcoming meeting. Article Title

ExxonMobil announced that senior vice president Neil Chapman will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. The event is routine investor-relations news, but it keeps the company in focus ahead of the upcoming meeting. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also preparing for a shareholder vote on moving its incorporation from New Jersey to Texas. Management says the change would preserve or improve shareholder protections, but proxy advisers and some investors are urging a “no” vote, making this a governance issue to watch. Article Title

ExxonMobil is also preparing for a shareholder vote on moving its incorporation from New Jersey to Texas. Management says the change would preserve or improve shareholder protections, but proxy advisers and some investors are urging a “no” vote, making this a governance issue to watch. Negative Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended that investors oppose some board positions and Exxon’s Texas redomicile proposal, raising the risk of a contentious annual meeting and potential governance overhang. Article Title

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.31. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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