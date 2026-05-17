Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Beese Fulmer Investment Management increased its AT&T stake by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 153,217 shares worth about $3.8 million.
  • AT&T recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $0.57 per share on revenue of $31.51 billion, and it maintained FY 2026 guidance of 2.25 to 2.35 EPS.
  • The stock remains relatively inexpensive with a 4.6% dividend yield, but shares are trading below recent moving averages, and analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $30.55.
  • Interested in AT&T? Here are five stocks we like better.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,217 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,143,407,000 after buying an additional 2,704,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 370,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,632,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,559,566 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,371,322,000 after purchasing an additional 691,221 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: AT&T joined Verizon and T-Mobile in a proposed joint venture to expand coverage in rural and hard-to-reach areas, which could improve service quality and strengthen the carriers’ competitive positioning over time. US wireless carriers to launch joint venture to address rural 'dead zones'
  • Positive Sentiment: Investors are also digesting AT&T’s shareholder/analyst meeting results, including the re-election of all 10 board nominees, which signals governance stability. AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2026 Annual Meeting
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared AT&T with Verizon, T-Mobile, and even AST SpaceMobile, reflecting ongoing investor debate about which connectivity strategy will win as the industry shifts toward fiber and satellite-enabled service. AT&T vs AST SpaceMobile: Which Connectivity Stock Should You Bet On?
  • Neutral Sentiment: AT&T’s recent shareholder/analyst call transcript has drawn attention, but no major new surprise from the transcript appears to be driving the move on its own. AT&T Inc. (T) Shareholder/Analyst Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategic headlines, AT&T remains well below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors are still cautious about growth, leverage, and execution risk.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AT&T Right Now?

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines