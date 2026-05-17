Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 935.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,881 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 185,996 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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