Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $14.62 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $14,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $724.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $818.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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