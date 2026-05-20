Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 15,720 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.00 and a 200 day moving average of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $279.06.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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