Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wernau Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.34. 31,617,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,414,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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